Dr. Michelle Tucker, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Tucker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Locations
Castle Hills Pediatrics1821 Golden Trail Ct Ste 200, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 492-2222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michelle Tucker and her staff are the best in medical care to happen to our family. Not only is she an outstanding physician, she is personally invested in my family. Her staff is caring and helpful and they have been essential through every illness, fever, and scrape. We are so grateful for Dr. Tucker!
About Dr. Michelle Tucker, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1093993404
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.
