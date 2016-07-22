See All Pediatricians in Carrollton, TX
Dr. Michelle Tucker, MD

Pediatrics
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michelle Tucker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.

Dr. Tucker works at DR. MICHELLE TUCKER, MD in Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Castle Hills Pediatrics
    1821 Golden Trail Ct Ste 200, Carrollton, TX 75010 (972) 492-2222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    Jul 22, 2016
    Dr. Michelle Tucker and her staff are the best in medical care to happen to our family. Not only is she an outstanding physician, she is personally invested in my family. Her staff is caring and helpful and they have been essential through every illness, fever, and scrape. We are so grateful for Dr. Tucker!
    Stephanie Cole in Carrollton, TX — Jul 22, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Michelle Tucker, MD
    About Dr. Michelle Tucker, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    • English
    • 1093993404
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Tucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tucker works at DR. MICHELLE TUCKER, MD in Carrollton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tucker’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

