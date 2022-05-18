Dr. Michelle Trowbridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trowbridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Trowbridge, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Trowbridge, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Trowbridge works at
Locations
-
1
Anchorage Psychiatry Clinic2550 Denali St Ste 1611, Anchorage, AK 99503 Directions (907) 222-0753Friday11:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Anchorage Behavioral Health3760 Piper St, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 212-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trowbridge?
I am so grateful for Dr. Trowbridge helping me to get some bearings back. She is super kind and even with financial difficulties, she manages a way to see you and be sure you are okay. She will have her receptionist call and check up on you if she is worried about you and your health. I have a bad phobia of doctors and she made me feel easy to talk to her. I can't thank her enough for working with me! She is the kind of person you just want to bear hug and sigh deeply with contentment. She has a real way of connecting with her patients. Dr. Trowbridge is just an amazing doctor that you will love.
About Dr. Michelle Trowbridge, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1548284359
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio
- University of Texas San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trowbridge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trowbridge accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trowbridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trowbridge works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Trowbridge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trowbridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trowbridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trowbridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.