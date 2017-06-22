Dr. Michelle Tran, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Tran, DO
Dr. Michelle Tran, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED|Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.
Fields Chiropractic Clinic3930 Devine St # B, Columbia, SC 29205 Directions (803) 807-2061
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
Dr.Tran was my doctor for a short period of time, but I know that she cares about her patients. She made sure that I received the specialized treatment for my situation. I would recommend her to anyway, with highly regards.
About Dr. Michelle Tran, DO
- Family Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1851608020
Education & Certifications
- Danville Regional Medical Center
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED|Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
