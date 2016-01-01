Dr. Michelle Toma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Toma, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
First Choice Pediatrics Kissimmee3274 Greenwald Way N, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 249-1234Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pmSaturday8:15am - 12:00pm
First Choice Pediatrics Metrowest1601 Park Center Dr Ste 6B, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 249-1234Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pmSaturday8:15am - 12:00pm
First Choice Pediatrics501 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708 Directions (407) 249-1234Monday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
Saltzman Tanis Pittel Levin and Jacobson LLC10105 Clear Vista St Ste B, Orlando, FL 32832 Directions (407) 249-1234
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
