Overview

Dr. Michelle Toma, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Toma works at First Choice Pediatrics in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL and Winter Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.