Overview

Dr. Michelle Toder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Toder works at Umass Memorial Medical Group in Bangor, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.