Overview

Dr. Michelle Todd, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grady Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Todd works at Asa G Yancey Health Center in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.