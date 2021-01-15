Overview

Dr. Michelle Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Surgery Center of Anchorage in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.