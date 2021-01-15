Dr. Michelle Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Surgery Center of Anchorage3340 Providence Dr Ste 359, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 514-6219MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- EBMS
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Dr. Thomas is a great surgeon. Having to have surgery is a very scary thing and she was very good at explaining what was going to happen and what to expect.
About Dr. Michelle Thomas, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1578575650
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency|University of Colorado Health Science Center
- Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.