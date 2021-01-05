Dr. Michelle Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Tan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michelle Tan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.
Michelle Tan MD Deer Park Internal Med600 S Frederick Ave Ste 302, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Directions (301) 208-1188
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Very good doctor that listens to what patient says. Professional, very experienced, one of the best I ever met.
About Dr. Michelle Tan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Tan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
