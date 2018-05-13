Dr. Michelle Stutes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stutes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Stutes, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Stutes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Stutes works at
Locations
Women's Healthcare Associates of Lafayette4630 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 408, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 534-0018
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stutes?
Best doctor I’ve ever been to. Very educated in her feild, can always answer my questions, and is always ready to discuss multiple options in terms of care. She is very factual and doesn’t try to sell me snake oil type products, which I see many doctors pushing these days. I need a Dr Stutes for all my medical needs.
About Dr. Michelle Stutes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stutes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stutes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stutes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stutes works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Stutes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stutes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stutes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stutes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.