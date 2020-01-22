Dr. Stoudt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Stoudt, DO
Dr. Michelle Stoudt, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyrone, PA. They completed their fellowship with Adult Cardiovascular Medicine, Graduate Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
Tyrone Hospital187 Hospital Dr, Tyrone, PA 16686 Directions (814) 684-1255MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Palliative Care Center1227 Warm Springs Ave Ste 202, Huntingdon, PA 16652 Directions (814) 643-8478
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
- Penn Highlands Huntingdon
- Upmc Altoona
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great Dr. , she took her time, very easy to talk to, easy mannered, never felt rushed. She answered all questions, great explanations, even did drawings for better understanding. She is very thorough with diagnostic tests and explaining the results. Also, because of one of the tests that were ordered to determine cardiac status, anther medical issues was revealed that would have been missed, but needed to be addessed. Thank you Dr Soudt. I would highly recommend her. My visit was at the Tyrone hospital office.
- Cardiology
- English
- Adult Cardiovascular Medicine, Graduate Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM), Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Stoudt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoudt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoudt has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoudt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoudt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoudt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoudt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoudt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.