Dr. Michelle Stoltz, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Stoltz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Dr. Stoltz works at
Locations
Medical Center of Aurora1501 S Potomac St, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 377-6825MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Banner Health Clinic2001 70th Ave Ste 300, Greeley, CO 80634 Directions (970) 810-6353
Banner Health Clinic Neurology2410 W 16TH ST, Greeley, CO 80634 Directions (970) 810-6353
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stoltz?
Dr. Stoltz is caring and professional. Her bedside manner is fantastic. She always made us feel cared about and more like a friend than a patient! I would highly recommend Dr. Stoltz!
About Dr. Michelle Stoltz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1982699286
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoltz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stoltz accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoltz works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoltz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoltz.
