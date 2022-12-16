Dr. Michelle Starke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Starke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Starke, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Starke works at
Locations
The Center for Gynecology and Restorative Medicine135 San Lorenzo Ave Ste 550, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 665-8188
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highest professional woman’s health practice. Dr starke is a the top of this specialty. I’m so fortunate to have been cared for 15 years by this consummate professional
About Dr. Michelle Starke, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1457337271
Education & Certifications
- University Of Md Med Sys
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Starke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Starke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Starke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Starke works at
Dr. Starke has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Starke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Starke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starke.
