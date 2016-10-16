Overview

Dr. Michelle Stanford, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Stanford works at LoDo Internal Medicine in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.