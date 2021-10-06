See All Rheumatologists in St Petersburg, FL
Dr. Michelle Spuza-Milord, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michelle Spuza-Milord, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Eugenio Maria De Hostos, Escuela De Medicina|University Eugenio Maria De Hostos and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Spuza-Milord works at Allergy & Rheumatology Associates in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Vitamin B Deficiency and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy & Rheumatology Associates
    5100 Seminole Blvd, St Petersburg, FL 33708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-2629
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Arthritis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Arthritis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency

Arthritis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Hypercalcemia
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Sjögren's Syndrome
Arthritis of the Neck
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Bone Density Scan
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dupuytren's Contracture
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Esophagitis
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Drainage
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis Screening
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Plantar Fasciitis
Pollen Allergy
Psoriatic Arthritis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Symptomatic Menopause
Systemic Sclerosis
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigger Finger
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Anxiety
Arthrocentesis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Vasculitis
Bedsores
Behçet's Disease
Biological Therapy
Bleeding Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bone Disorders
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchospasm
Bunion
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Pharyngitis
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Cryoglobulinemia
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System
Dermatomyositis
Diabetes
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diet Counseling
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Excessive Sweating
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Myositis Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Oct 06, 2021
    Dr Spuza-Milord is one of the most compassionate and empathetic doctors I have ever known. I have been with her now almost 15 years so I speak from experience. She is very knowledgeable. She knows the old school ways as well as the new up to date techniques. This amazing doctor has responded to my emails on Sundays as well as on Christmas one year. If you are in need and reach out to her. She will be there for you. She has proven that to me time and time again. If you are in need of a rheumatologist look no further then Allergy and Rheumatology. You will be given a very thorough exam and treated with respect at all times. I highly recommend Dr Milord if you are in need of a good Rheumatologists.
    Judy K — Oct 06, 2021
    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Romanian and Yugoslavian
    NPI Number
    • 1902992456
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med College Penn|Medical College Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • St Francis Hospital - Pittsburgh
    Internship
    • St Francis Hospital|St Francis Hospital - Pittsburgh
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Eugenio Maria De Hostos, Escuela De Medicina|University Eugenio Maria De Hostos
