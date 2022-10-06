Dr. Michelle Springer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Springer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Springer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Springer, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.
Locations
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 340, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-9570
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I was fortunate to find Dr. Springer last year for an in person consult. I was nervous, out of my comfort zone, and honestly looking for reasons to escape the room until she began the session. During a subsequent follow-up when I had flu-symptoms, her staff impeccably transitioned our meet into a remote telehealth consult. We accomplished a surprisingly great deal. In both sessions there wasn't a cut to the chase chart dive. No instant judging or labeling that I could sense, and if it was happening, it was as if she was pulling forth available levels of care I might find interesting or helpful, as opposed to a live ruling-out exercise. I feel instantly safe and somehow full of confidence in her presence. My third visit, a colonoscopy, was stress-free. She and her team neither rushed, nor wasted time, and I felt cared for each step of the way. She should be cloned immediately.
About Dr. Michelle Springer, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1235367525
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Springer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Springer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Springer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Springer has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Springer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Springer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Springer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Springer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Springer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.