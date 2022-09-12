Dr. Michelle Specht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Specht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Specht, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Specht, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Martha's Vineyard Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-0340Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Auerbach Breast Center At Newton-wellesley Hospital2014 Washington St Fl 1, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-5540
Massachusetts General Physicians Organization Inc52 Second Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Martha's Vineyard Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Specht is a warm and wonderful doctor. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Michelle Specht, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1992778187
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Cornell University Medical School
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Dr. Specht has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Specht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Specht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Specht has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Specht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Specht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Specht.
