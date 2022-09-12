See All General Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Michelle Specht, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (25)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michelle Specht, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Martha's Vineyard Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Specht works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Newton Lower Falls, MA and Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-0340
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Auerbach Breast Center At Newton-wellesley Hospital
    2014 Washington St Fl 1, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 243-5540
  3. 3
    Massachusetts General Physicians Organization Inc
    52 Second Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 487-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Martha's Vineyard Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michelle Specht, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992778187
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cornell University Medical School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Specht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Specht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Specht has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Specht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Specht has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Specht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Specht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Specht.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Specht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Specht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

