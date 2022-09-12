Overview

Dr. Michelle Specht, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Martha's Vineyard Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Specht works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Newton Lower Falls, MA and Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.