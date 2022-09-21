Overview

Dr. Michelle Soto, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waupaca, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Thedacare Medical Center Wild Rose and ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca.



Dr. Soto works at ThedaCare Physicians Waupaca in Waupaca, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.