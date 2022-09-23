Overview

Dr. Michelle Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Thomas Jefferson University NSG in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.