Dr. Michelle Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Neurosurgery in Bryn Mawr830 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 209, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-1061
- 2 909 Walnut St Rm 320L, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Smith is amazing! I can’t say enough great things about her. She’s not only a wonderful neurosurgeon, but she’s also a decent human being. Actually, she’s a great human. She saved my life when I had a subarachnoid hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm. I’m writing this review today because of Dr Smith. I get to be a mother and see my kids faces because of her. She also performed my clipping procedure, which made that aneurysm no more. She’s empathetic, personable and has a caring, bedside manner.
About Dr. Michelle Smith, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1225297070
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
