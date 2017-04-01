Overview

Dr. Michelle Sims, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT EDWARDSVILLE.



Dr. Sims works at Wheaton Eye Clinic in Wheaton, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.