Dr. Michelle Sims, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Sims, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Sims, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT EDWARDSVILLE.
Dr. Sims works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dupage Eye Surgery Center2015 N Main St, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 717-5858Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Naperville office604 Raymond Dr, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 668-8250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sims?
Dr Sims is an excellent doctor. She combines knowledge, experience, accessibility with professionalism and great people skills. She detected early stages of glaucoma before there was nerve damage. I am having mild cataracts removed, which will help with the glaucoma and tracking my golf ball. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Michelle Sims, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1720077530
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT EDWARDSVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sims has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sims accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sims works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sims. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sims.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.