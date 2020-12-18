See All Plastic Surgeons in Dublin, OH
Overview

Dr. Michelle Sieffert, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dublin, OH. 

Dr. Sieffert works at Donaldson Plastic Surgery in Dublin, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Donaldson Plastic Surgery
    92 N High St Ste 260, Dublin, OH 43017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 442-7610

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michelle Sieffert, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497194351
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Sieffert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sieffert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sieffert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sieffert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sieffert works at Donaldson Plastic Surgery in Dublin, OH. View the full address on Dr. Sieffert’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sieffert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sieffert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sieffert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sieffert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

