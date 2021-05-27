See All Oncologists in Moorestown, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Michelle Shen, MD

Surgical Oncology
5 (38)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michelle Shen, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.

Dr. Shen works at Virtua OB/GYN in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Surgical Specialists
    401 Young Ave Ste 325, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 291-8920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lancaster General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Dr. Michelle Shen, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    
    NPI Number
    • 1154686640
    
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shen has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

