Dr. Michelle Shen, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Shen, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Locations
Virtua Surgical Specialists401 Young Ave Ste 325, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 291-8920
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shen is one of the best doctors I have ever experienced. She's made this time of going through breast cancer easier with her care, and her professionalism, her medical knowledge and I would highly recommend her to anyone. Thank you.
About Dr. Michelle Shen, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1154686640
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shen has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
