Dr. Michelle Semins, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Semins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
Locations
University of Pittsburgh Physicians Urology1350 Locust St Ste G100A, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 232-5850
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Other than Dr. Semins expertise as a surgeon, which is superior, she is the kindest, sweetest doctor I have ever met. She was able to remove my husband very large staghorn kidney stone and an additional kidney stone in the other kidney in 2 procedures. We couldn't have been more pleased with Dr. Semins as a doctor and as a person.
About Dr. Michelle Semins, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Urology
