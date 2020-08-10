Dr. Michelle Schroeder, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Schroeder, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Schroeder, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.
Dr. Schroeder works at
Locations
-
1
Associated Physicians Llp4410 Regent St, Madison, WI 53705 Directions (608) 233-9746
Hospital Affiliations
- Unitypoint Health Meriter
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Michelle is great. Friendly. Professional. Capable. Empathetic.
About Dr. Michelle Schroeder, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1962501346
Education & Certifications
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- St Barnabas Hospital
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schroeder has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schroeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
