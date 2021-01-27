Overview

Dr. Michelle Schoenhaus-Luchs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Schoenhaus-Luchs works at PRINE Health, Primary Care in Hicksville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.