Dr. Michelle Scala-Frenchman, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scala-Frenchman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Scala-Frenchman, DMD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Scala-Frenchman, DMD is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Scala-Frenchman works at
Locations
-
1
Michelle Marie Scala Frenchman8430 Enterprise Cir Ste 100, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 907-4777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Guardian
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scala-Frenchman?
The staff , the office, the dentist, the service , was absolutely amazing. Everybody goes over snd above to make sure things are perfect.
About Dr. Michelle Scala-Frenchman, DMD
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1093929408
Education & Certifications
- International Congress Of Oral Implantologist
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scala-Frenchman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scala-Frenchman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scala-Frenchman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scala-Frenchman works at
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Scala-Frenchman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scala-Frenchman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scala-Frenchman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scala-Frenchman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.