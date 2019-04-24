Dr. Michelle Sato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Sato, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Sato, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Sato works at
Locations
-
1
Charles L. Janes MD Inc420 E 3rd St Ste 603, Los Angeles, CA 90013 Directions (213) 680-1551
-
2
East -west Eye Institute A Medical Corp.1950 Sawtelle Blvd Ste 240, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 453-0489
-
3
East West Eye Institute1045 W Redondo Beach Blvd Ste 400, Gardena, CA 90247 Directions (310) 329-9975
-
4
East-west Eye Institute A Medical Corporation23441 Madison St Ste 120, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 373-6708
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sato?
I’ve been going to Dr.Sato to control glaucoma for a few years. She is very nice, soft spoken but very direct and honest. Staff changes over but all are competent.
About Dr. Michelle Sato, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1225326580
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sato has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sato works at
Dr. Sato has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.