Dr. Michelle Santoyo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Santoyo works at Maternal Fetal Medicine Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.