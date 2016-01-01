Overview

Dr. Michelle Sands, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Sands works at Methodiist Universty Spclty Cln in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.