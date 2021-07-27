See All Pediatricians in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Michelle Rose, MD

Pediatrics
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michelle Rose, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3335 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 857-8000
  2. 2
    3275 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 409, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 857-8000
  3. 3
    Grove Pediatrics Limited
    135 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 152, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 465-9600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Removal of Surgical Staples Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Suture Removal Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 27, 2021
    Dr. Rose a wonderful doctor for my teenagers. She has seen my girls from the start as new born babies to full grown teens. We trust her wholeheartedly.
    Susie — Jul 27, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Michelle Rose, MD
    About Dr. Michelle Rose, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609850981
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

