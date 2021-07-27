Dr. Michelle Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Rose, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Rose, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3335 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (224) 857-8000
- 2 3275 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 409, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (224) 857-8000
Grove Pediatrics Limited135 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 152, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 465-9600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rose a wonderful doctor for my teenagers. She has seen my girls from the start as new born babies to full grown teens. We trust her wholeheartedly.
About Dr. Michelle Rose, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.