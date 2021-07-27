Dr. Michelle Roeser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roeser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Roeser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Roeser, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Roeser works at
Locations
Ent. Neonatal of Northern Virginia8314 Traford Ln Ste C, Springfield, VA 22152 Directions (703) 644-7800
ENT Specialists Northern VA1005 N Glebe Rd Ste 500, Arlington, VA 22201 Directions (703) 536-2729
Ambulatory Anesthesia Services Inc10730 Main St, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 691-0670
Ear Nose & Throat Specialists of Northern Va6231 Leesburg Pike Ste 500, Falls Church, VA 22044 Directions (703) 536-2729
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roeser is wonderful. As a new patient I did not know what to expect and I was pleasantly surprised with everything. The ease of getting an appointment, the friendliness of the staff, and the doctor herself! She was thorough. Reviewed all of my records before examining me. Comprehensive examination. Recommendations and treatment options were discussed.... even “just in case” scenarios. Not that I want to have to go back to her anytime soon, but I look forward to seeing her again! I highly recommend Dr. Roeser!??
About Dr. Michelle Roeser, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1831113919
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roeser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roeser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roeser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roeser has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roeser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Roeser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roeser.
