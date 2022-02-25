Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Rivera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Rivera, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Rivera works at
Locations
-
1
Michelle A. Rivera MD PC1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 400, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 524-7206
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivera?
Very complete exam and Dr. Rivera knows her stuff. The office can be a bit disorganized, but the end result is worth any minor issues with the staff.
About Dr. Michelle Rivera, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1871670166
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera works at
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.