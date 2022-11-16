Overview

Dr. Michelle Ritter, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Ritter works at Helping Hands Physical Therapy LLC in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.