Dr. Michelle Ritter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Ritter, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Ritter, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Ritter works at
Locations
-
1
Helping Hands Physical Therapy LLC385 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 500, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 352-4477
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ritter?
She was amazing! I had extreme pain in my left arm to the point I could hardly use my arm. She did ulnar nerve transposition on both my left and right arms. That was over 25 years ago and I have never had an issue since! Thanks Dr. Ritter!
About Dr. Michelle Ritter, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1609837020
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University School Of Med
- LSU Shreveport
- Nc Baptist Hosp
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ritter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ritter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ritter works at
Dr. Ritter has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.