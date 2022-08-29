See All General Surgeons in Templeton, CA
Dr. Michelle Ribas, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michelle Ribas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California At Davis / School of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.

Dr. Ribas works at Arroyo Inpatient Physicians in Templeton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Twin Cities Community Hospital
    1100 Las Tablas Rd, Templeton, CA 93465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 434-3133
  2. 2
    Associated Surgeons of Slo
    292 Posada Ln Ste C, Templeton, CA 93465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 434-2253

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
  • Twin Cities Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Varicose Veins
Appendicitis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Varicose Veins

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 29, 2022
    She saved my life! What more can you say about someone. I would recommend her to anyone that is needing her services. Also, she was very considerate to my worried family, as they waited in the ER waiting room. Truly a great doctor!!!!
    Sherry C — Aug 29, 2022
    About Dr. Michelle Ribas, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1790060697
    Education & Certifications

    • Kern Medical Center
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    • University Of California, Davis
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Ribas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ribas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ribas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ribas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ribas works at Arroyo Inpatient Physicians in Templeton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ribas’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ribas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ribas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ribas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ribas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

