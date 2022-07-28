Overview

Dr. Michelle Reisner, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Reisner works at University Renal & Hypertension Consultants in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.