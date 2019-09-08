Overview

Dr. Michelle Rasmussen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital and Salem Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.