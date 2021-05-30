Dr. Michelle Raphael, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raphael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Raphael, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Raphael, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Raphael works at
Locations
-
1
Good Night Pediatrics East Valley PC1452 N Higley Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 926-0644
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raphael?
This woman is an angel. The most caring, understanding and supportive doctor I have ever visited in my 47 years. She respects your time and concerns and thinks outside of neuro medicine to help root out the cause.
About Dr. Michelle Raphael, DO
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1023243813
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raphael has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raphael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raphael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raphael works at
Dr. Raphael has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raphael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Raphael. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raphael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raphael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raphael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.