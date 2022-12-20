Dr. Michelle Randolph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randolph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Randolph, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Randolph, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Ucsf Medical School and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Randolph works at
Locations
-
1
Michelle Randolph MD2741 Debarr Rd Ste C402, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5182
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Randolph?
was fast and smooth appointment very professional staffs and answer my questions , makes me feel comfortable for the whole process.
About Dr. Michelle Randolph, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1346209756
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital & Clinics
- UCLA Harbor Hospital
- Ucsf Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Randolph has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randolph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randolph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Randolph works at
Dr. Randolph has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diarrhea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Randolph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Randolph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randolph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randolph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randolph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.