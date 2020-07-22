Dr. Michelle Quinones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Quinones, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Quinones, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS.
Locations
-
1
St Luke's OB/GYN Group6885 Belfort Oaks Pl Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-4200
-
2
Ascension St. Vincent's Southside4201 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Quinones really takes the time to listen to her patients and help come with the right and effective treatments. I actually drive for more than one hour to consult her. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Michelle Quinones, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1760758692
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinones has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quinones speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.