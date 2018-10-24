See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Michelle Prickett, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michelle Prickett, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago.

Dr. Prickett works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchiectasis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchiectasis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Oct 24, 2018
    She is the best! Warm and kind, but also very intelligent . She is very available by email , and yes, at the appointment she magically gives you all the time you need.
    Anstiss Krueck in Chicago — Oct 24, 2018
    About Dr. Michelle Prickett, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Dutch
    • 1821259995
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    • Pulmonary Disease
