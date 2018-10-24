Overview

Dr. Michelle Prickett, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago.



Dr. Prickett works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchiectasis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.