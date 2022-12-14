Dr. Michelle Petro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Petro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Petro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Mississippi Medical Center and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital-Yazoo, Merit Health Woman's Hospital, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital and Scott Regional Hospital.
Locations
Gastrointestinal Associates, P.A.2510 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (205) 939-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital-Yazoo
- Merit Health Woman's Hospital
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
- Scott Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Mississippi Health Partners
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly staff. Efficient check in process. MD attentive to concerns. Explained condition well. Overall excellent experience.
About Dr. Michelle Petro, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ms Medical Center
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Mississippi State University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petro has seen patients for Nausea, Constipation and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
152 patients have reviewed Dr. Petro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petro.
