Dr. Michelle Pepper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Pepper, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in South Ogden, UT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin|Medical College Of Wisconsin Milwaukee, Wisconsin and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Layton Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Locations
Michelle Pepper, MD6112 S 1550 E Ste 202, South Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (385) 349-5311
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Layton Hospital
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EMI Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Been my go to doc for every sports related injury. Honest , well trained in all aspects coupled with an outstanding personality. Always leave with a well defined successful defined recovery plan. The kind of person you can empower with making the best decision(s) for ya !!!
About Dr. Michelle Pepper, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1295881811
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine Fellowship University of Utah|University of Utah
- PM&amp;R Residency University of Colorado|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Aurora St Luke's Hospital|Aurora St. Lukes Medical Center Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Medical College Of Wisconsin|Medical College Of Wisconsin Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pepper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pepper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pepper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pepper.
