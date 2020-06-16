Dr. Michelle Pelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Pelle, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Pelle, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Dr. Pelle works at
Locations
-
1
MedDerm Dermatology3965 5th Ave Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 542-0013Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
MedDerm Dermatology501 Washington St Ste 502, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 312-6511
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Pelle?
She is more knowledgeable than any other dermatologist that I have seen for Psoriasis. She conducts a thorough skin examination, keeps meticulous records of patient visits, asks pertinent questions that you as a patient would not have realized was important, and knows about drug coverage through insurance. Excellent bedside manners too. She is decisive, very good in communication with patients using layman’s terms, and therefore, I have complete faith in her working in medical dermatology. Some dermatologists out there are mostly into cosmetic dermatology nowadays, that’s why.
About Dr. Michelle Pelle, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043252786
Education & Certifications
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- Univ of Pittsburgh
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Dermatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pelle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pelle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pelle works at
Dr. Pelle has seen patients for Dermatitis, Fungal Nail Infection and Plantar Wart, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pelle speaks Spanish.
1069 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.