Dr. Michelle M Pavlak-Hawkins, DMD
Overview
Dr. Michelle M Pavlak-Hawkins, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fenton, MO.
Locations
Gravois Bluffs750 Gravois Bluffs Blvd Ste C, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 245-1616
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pavlak-Hawkins and her assistant provided excellent care, answering all my questions and demonstrating great teamwork and excellent techniques.
About Dr. Michelle M Pavlak-Hawkins, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1174672679
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pavlak-Hawkins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pavlak-Hawkins accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
