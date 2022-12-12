See All Orthodontists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Michelle Palmer-Espanol, DMD

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michelle Palmer-Espanol, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Palmer-Espanol works at Palmer Orthodontics in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Palmer Orthodontics
    7270 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste B2, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 468-8168

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Crossbite Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Fixed Orthodontic Correction Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Invisible Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Lingual Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Open Bite Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Aligners Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
Overjet Chevron Icon
Protruding Front Teeth Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • MetLife
    • Optima Health
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 376 ratings
    Patient Ratings (376)
    5 Star
    (367)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 12, 2022
    Just wanted to say "THANK YOU" to Dr. Palmer and her entire staff at Palmer Orthodontics. They have been absolutely wonderful with the entire process of me being an Invisalign patient. She has great chairside manner and explains everything along the way! I just finished up my Invisalign and just finished up wearing my retainers 24/7 and have now progressed to only wearing them on a nightly basis. She also recommended a great periodontist due to needing an implant. Thank you again Dr. Palmer, you have made me want to show my teeth when smiling in pictures now that they are straight! I would definitely recommend Dr. Palmer at Palmer Orthodontics to anyone and any age for either braces or invisalign!
    Jennifer Cook — Dec 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michelle Palmer-Espanol, DMD

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700141058
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nova Southeastern University / Department Of Orthodontics
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University / College Of Dental Medicine
