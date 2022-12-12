Dr. Michelle Palmer-Espanol, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer-Espanol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Palmer-Espanol, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Palmer-Espanol, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Dental Medicine.
Locations
Palmer Orthodontics7270 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste B2, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 468-8168
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Guardian
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- MetLife
- Optima Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Just wanted to say "THANK YOU" to Dr. Palmer and her entire staff at Palmer Orthodontics. They have been absolutely wonderful with the entire process of me being an Invisalign patient. She has great chairside manner and explains everything along the way! I just finished up my Invisalign and just finished up wearing my retainers 24/7 and have now progressed to only wearing them on a nightly basis. She also recommended a great periodontist due to needing an implant. Thank you again Dr. Palmer, you have made me want to show my teeth when smiling in pictures now that they are straight! I would definitely recommend Dr. Palmer at Palmer Orthodontics to anyone and any age for either braces or invisalign!
About Dr. Michelle Palmer-Espanol, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 12 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1700141058
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University / Department Of Orthodontics
- Nova Southeastern University / College Of Dental Medicine
Dr. Palmer-Espanol speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
376 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer-Espanol. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer-Espanol.
