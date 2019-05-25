Dr. Michelle Palazzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palazzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Palazzo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Kleinert Kutz Surgery Center LLC3605 Northgate Ct Ste 101, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 944-4263
Phillip J. Feitelson M.d. Psc225 Abraham Flexner Way, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 561-4263
Kleinert Kutz & Associates3900 Kresge Way Ste 43, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 562-0333
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Palazzo is an excellent, world-class doctor. She is very smart, and she has done two different surgical fellowships in addition to her medical school and residency. This means that she is sub-specialized in two different areas of delicate microsurgery. She really cares about me and my surgical outcome. She takes her time to get all the details right, before, during and after surgery. Her staff is awesome, and they all go above and beyond to explain and re-explain everything. After my recent surgery, I have a nurse who texts me everyday to check in on me, and I can call or text her anytime 24/7 if I have any worries or problems. Everything was super-organized before my surgery. They gave me instructions, prescriptions, and a shopping list of what I would need afterwards so that I would be prepared for when I got home afterwards. I have had an excellent experience with Dr. Palazzo, and I appreciate the doctor and nurses who recommended her to me.
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
