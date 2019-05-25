Overview

Dr. Michelle Palazzo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Palazzo works at Kleinert Kutz Surgery Center LLC in New Albany, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.