Dr. Michelle Orr, MD
Dr. Michelle Orr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their fellowship with Kansas University Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism
Meritas Health Endocrinology9411 N Oak Trfy Ste 205, Kansas City, MO 64155 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Because of the negative reviews here, I was concerned about making an appointment with Dr. Orr. My endocrinologist was retiring and I needed to find another doctor. I contacted other endocrinologists' office but they were 4 – 6 months out in appointments. Dr. Orr is part of the health group of my PCP which helped in getting an earlier appointment. I felt I should give it a go. I came to my appointment prepared but also expecting an intimidating encounter. I found Dr. Orr engaging, knowledgeable, informative, and spot on in her assessment of my situation. I truly liked her. Recently I was talking to a nurse about the situation in selecting Dr Orr. She said, because of the nature of their specialty, they are not always the most popular of doctors. Maybe that is the situation here concerning the reviews or maybe not. My mother and daughter had also been to see her and were happy with her care. I wouldn’t let the reviews here stop you. Meet her and come to your own conclusion.
About Dr. Michelle Orr, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Female
- Kansas University Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
