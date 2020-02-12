See All Pediatric Neurologists in Cypress, TX
Dr. Michelle Nwosu, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michelle Nwosu, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Nwosu works at The Houston Institute of Neurology in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Houston Institute of Neurology
    27700 Highway 290 Ste 320, Cypress, TX 77433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 298-1144

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
ADHD Testing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Disorders
Cerebral Palsy
Cognitive Function Testing
Dystonia
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Neurological Testing
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Seizure Disorders
Spina Bifida
Syncope
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 12, 2020
    I highly recommend Dr. Nwosu. She has treated my son for a few years, and now I have also taken my daughter to see her. She shows genuine concern for her patients, asks questions, listens and is thorough in her evaluations. Although her schedule may be booked ahead, when urgent matters have arisen, she has reworked her schedule in order to see my child. I know this means she is sacrificing her lunch/personal time/family time in order to help my child. She gives my child personal attention to determine what is best for him or her without expecting the same treatment to work for every child. In prescribing medication, she was adamant that if there are negative side effects (like personality changes) then it was not the right fit for my kid and we will try again till find the right answer. She has become one of my favorite doctors in any field.
    Feb 12, 2020
    About Dr. Michelle Nwosu, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740455278
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
