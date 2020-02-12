Overview

Dr. Michelle Nwosu, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Nwosu works at The Houston Institute of Neurology in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.