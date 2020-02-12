Dr. Michelle Nwosu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwosu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Nwosu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Nwosu, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Nwosu works at
Locations
The Houston Institute of Neurology27700 Highway 290 Ste 320, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 298-1144
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Nwosu. She has treated my son for a few years, and now I have also taken my daughter to see her. She shows genuine concern for her patients, asks questions, listens and is thorough in her evaluations. Although her schedule may be booked ahead, when urgent matters have arisen, she has reworked her schedule in order to see my child. I know this means she is sacrificing her lunch/personal time/family time in order to help my child. She gives my child personal attention to determine what is best for him or her without expecting the same treatment to work for every child. In prescribing medication, she was adamant that if there are negative side effects (like personality changes) then it was not the right fit for my kid and we will try again till find the right answer. She has become one of my favorite doctors in any field.
About Dr. Michelle Nwosu, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1740455278
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nwosu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nwosu accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nwosu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwosu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwosu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwosu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwosu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.