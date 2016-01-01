Dr. Michelle North, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. North is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle North, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle North, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.
Locations
Jordan Obgyn46 Obery St, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 830-6116
South Shore Orthopedics LLC51 PERFORMANCE DR, East Weymouth, MA 02189 Directions (781) 682-8000
- 3 95 Tremont St, Duxbury, MA 02332 Directions (781) 934-7592
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michelle North, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. North has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. North accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. North has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. North has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. North on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. North speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. North. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. North.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. North, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. North appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.