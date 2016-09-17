Dr. Michelle Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Nguyen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Center for Vein Restoration | Reston11800 Sunrise Valley Dr Ste 225, Reston, VA 20191 Directions (855) 565-8346
Center for Vein Restoration | Manassas8140 Ashton Ave Ste 216, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (855) 565-8346
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
In 2002 and 03 she was my dr for 5 years and deliver my 2 girls that is 14 and 12 years after 04 I started to see my primary doctor but I start looking for her because I love the work she did with me that y I am going back to her for all my gym needs. I am so happy that I find her. By looking through my baby girl dischapaperwork from h r
About Dr. Michelle Nguyen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1982710232
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Med Center
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- University of Virginia
Dr. Nguyen works at
