Dr. Michelle Nguyen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Center for Vein Restoration | Reston in Reston, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.