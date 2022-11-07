Dr. Michelle Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
San Jose Office200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 170, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 471-2222Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pmSaturday8:30am - 6:00pmSunday8:30am - 6:00pm
Los Gatos Office14901 National Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 417-2222Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:30am - 5:30pmSunday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Terrific! I am thrilled to have Dr. Nguyen for my doctor. Her knowledge, demeanor, kindness and support put me at ease, and I am so grateful to have her in my corner!
About Dr. Michelle Nguyen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Yale University
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Enteritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Dysentery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks French and Vietnamese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.